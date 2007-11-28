Play Nintendo Games? No, No, No. Play Nintendo Cards.

Hot on the heels of two very huggable Companion Cubes come my very humble contribution to Funde Razor giveaways: two packs of official Nintendo hanafuda cards. Originally a hanafuda maker, Nintendo is one of the few companies that still makes these cards. These were purchased at the 7-11 near my house and have dust on them from neglect here in Japan. Here's hoping one pack will find a good home in Denver, and the other will likewise in Brooklyn. Click the link below to find more about Dec. 12th Funde Razor blowout. Way more. Funde Razor