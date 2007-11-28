Hot on the heels of two very huggable Companion Cubes come my very humble contribution to Funde Razor giveaways: two packs of official Nintendo hanafuda cards. Originally a hanafuda maker, Nintendo is one of the few companies that still makes these cards. These were purchased at the 7-11 near my house and have dust on them from neglect here in Japan. Here's hoping one pack will find a good home in Denver, and the other will likewise in Brooklyn. Click the link below to find more about Dec. 12th Funde Razor blowout. Way more. Funde Razor
Play Nintendo Games? No, No, No. Play Nintendo Cards.
