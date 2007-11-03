The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Playboy's Annual "Tribute" to Gaming Ladies

666666.jpgPlayboy is paying a fourth annual tribute to the fine virtual ladies of video gaming by displaying them buck naked in their December issue hitting newsstands today. The 'Playing Rough' foxes include "Keaira" from Age of Conan: Hyborian Adventures, "Church & Black" from Jericho, "Morenn" from The Witcher, "Yoko Retomoto" from Kane & Lynch, "A'Kanna" from Conan and "Sarah Morrison" from Tabula Rasa. Ooh, for a moment I thought I saw Morris as in "Zack Morris," and uhh....was totally grossed out.

If someone were to post naked pictures of me on the Internet, I'm not sure if the word "tribute" would be the first to come to mind. But if that someone were Playboy, and that Internet were Playboy magazine, maybe I would feel differently (don't worry, I'm joking and would never do anything to hurt pornography). See the KSFW but probably NSFW promo pics after the jump (you pervs). Metroid_NES_Ending_5.JPG

Just Kidding.

633295920265844048.jpg

633295921191613448.jpg

Playboy's Annual Girls of Video Games [via n4g]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles