PlayStation 3 Firmware 2.0 Video Demo

ps3_2p0_firmware.jpgThe PlayStation 3 firmware update is presumably just hours away. For those itching for an earlier look at the newest features, as demonstrated by PlayStation Network Ops director Eric Lempel, the latest PlayStation.blog entry has new video of 2.0 running. In it, Lempel shows off the new Information Board, which will appear under the Network XMB icon and details on Theme Settings. On the latter, Lempel says that some themes will arrive alongside the new firmware release, with others "available for games and other types of themes around the gaming universe" expected to show on the PlayStation Store as time goes on. Unsurprisingly, Lempel hints at themes that are "probably things outside of gaming" arriving as well. He wraps it up with a look at how playlists are managed for photos and music.

What I really want to know is when we can start making our own themes. Yeah, yeah, I'm sure it's going to cut into your microtransaction revenue stream at some point, but how about a little power to the people?

Firmware 2.00 Video Demonstration [PlayStation.blog]

