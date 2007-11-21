PlayStation Eye "Games" Join PlayStation Store

A pair of PlayStation Eye compatible titles are arriving on the North American PlayStation Store today, giving Eye owners something to do during The Eye of Judgment reassembling downtime. Operation: Creature Feature, a frustration-filled, hand-waving extravaganza comes in at $US 4.99, with the interactive fish tank/screen saver Aquatopia arriving even cheaper at $US 1.99. Both are perfect if you have exactly $US 6.98 burning a hole in your virtual Wallet. And if you have a PSEye. And you're on the brink of death due to boredom.

