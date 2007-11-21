The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

PlayStation Eye "Games" Join PlayStation Store

aquatopia.jpgA pair of PlayStation Eye compatible titles are arriving on the North American PlayStation Store today, giving Eye owners something to do during The Eye of Judgment reassembling downtime. Operation: Creature Feature, a frustration-filled, hand-waving extravaganza comes in at $US 4.99, with the interactive fish tank/screen saver Aquatopia arriving even cheaper at $US 1.99. Both are perfect if you have exactly $US 6.98 burning a hole in your virtual Wallet. And if you have a PSEye. And you're on the brink of death due to boredom.

New PLAYSTATION Eye Games Available Today [PlayStation.blog]

  • zagan @Scott

    On the OZ PSN store.

    There's 5 PSeye games right now.

    0

