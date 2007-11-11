Playstation Heist In Belgium

Kotakuite Bargo sends in this little story from Belgium via De Standaard Online. Thankfully he translated because I couldn't read a word of the original source myself. Apparently, two thieves entered a warehouse with automatic weapons and tied up the warehouse manager. They then proceeded to load a truck with three hundred Playstations which must have been grueling as it is reported that it took them two hours to haul in their purloined booty. The estimated cost of the incident rolls in around 150,000 Euros. Ouch! No leads on the robbers or their whereabouts, but fortunately the warehouse manager was unharmed. Looks like the Belgian PS3 black market is about to get very full.

Overvallers stelen 300 Playstation-consoles in Vorst [De Standaard Online]