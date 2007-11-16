PlayStation Store Update: Cupcake Break Is Over

This week's newest additions to the PlayStation Store thankfully won't take you away from enjoying your favourite games. While there's plenty of content, there won't be anything causing damage on the internet tubes due to download riots on the PlayStation Network. Enthusiastically or not, PlayStation 3 owners can try their hand at Toy Home and Blazing Angels 2, both of which are in demo form on the Store now.

Promotional trailers for the PlayStation Network itself, Toy Home, High Velocity Bowling, Pain, Uncharted: Drake's Fortune, Ratchet & Clank Future, TimeShift, Time Crisis 4, Battlefield: Bad Company and Burnout Paradise have also been added. In addition to video game related clips, trailers for The Dark Knight (sorry, it's just the teaser!), This Christmas and Remember That Night—the Blu-ray disc release of Pink Floyd guitarist David Gilmour's performance from Royal Albert Hall—await your storage space.

Finally, a few new Uncharted wallpapers have been added. What? No themes? Bummer!