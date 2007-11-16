The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PlayStation Store Update: Cupcake Break Is Over

toy_home_demo.jpgThis week's newest additions to the PlayStation Store thankfully won't take you away from enjoying your favourite games. While there's plenty of content, there won't be anything causing damage on the internet tubes due to download riots on the PlayStation Network. Enthusiastically or not, PlayStation 3 owners can try their hand at Toy Home and Blazing Angels 2, both of which are in demo form on the Store now.

Promotional trailers for the PlayStation Network itself, Toy Home, High Velocity Bowling, Pain, Uncharted: Drake's Fortune, Ratchet & Clank Future, TimeShift, Time Crisis 4, Battlefield: Bad Company and Burnout Paradise have also been added.In addition to video game related clips, trailers for The Dark Knight (sorry, it's just the teaser!), This Christmas and Remember That Night—the Blu-ray disc release of Pink Floyd guitarist David Gilmour's performance from Royal Albert Hall—await your storage space.

Finally, a few new Uncharted wallpapers have been added. What? No themes? Bummer!

Comments

  • Atomsk Guest

    Still no Guitar Hero III DLC? Double bummer :(

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles