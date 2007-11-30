PlayStation Store Update: Pain Brought

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

psn_thursday_banner.jpgThis week's additions to the PlayStation Store are lead by the downloadable game PAIN, an expansion for The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion and new content for Resistance: Fall of Man, MotorStorm, Guitar Hero III and Rock Band. For those who didn't pick up the first Resistance map pack, a bundle containing both map packs makes for a better value. There's plenty to see (and buy) this week.

Fans of buying things you don't really own will be in downloadable content heaven. Hit the jump for the full list.Games PAIN ($US 9.99)

Expansions and Add-Ons Shivering Isles ($US 29.99) - expansion for The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Resistance: Fall of Man Map Pack 2 ($US 4.99) Resistance: Fall of Man Map Pack Bundle ($US 7.99) - contains both Map Pack 1 and Map Pack 2 MotorStorm Vehicles & Skins 1 ($US 1.99) - contains Mohawk Roadhog bike, Lunar-Tec Buffalo Big Rig and new QuickFoot and Crazy Samurai paint jobs for classic vehicles. David Bowie Pack 1 ($US 5.49)- adds cover versions of "Heroes", "Moonage Daydream" and "Queen Bitch" for use in Rock Band, with each available individually for $US 1.99 Boss Battles Track Pack (free) - adds "Devil Went Down To Georgia" and tracks from Slash and Tom Morello for Guitar Hero III

Game Videos TimeShift FPS Video 2 Ratchet & Clank Future Behind the Scenes Weapons

Movie Trailers Stop-Loss Resident Evil: Extinction (Blu-ray) Memoirs of a Geisha (Blu-ray)

Wallpapers PAIN Resistance: Fall of Man

