PlayStation Store Update: Pain Brought

This week's additions to the PlayStation Store are lead by the downloadable game PAIN, an expansion for The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion and new content for Resistance: Fall of Man, MotorStorm, Guitar Hero III and Rock Band. For those who didn't pick up the first Resistance map pack, a bundle containing both map packs makes for a better value. There's plenty to see (and buy) this week.

Fans of buying things you don't really own will be in downloadable content heaven.

Games PAIN ($US 9.99)

Expansions and Add-Ons Shivering Isles ($US 29.99) - expansion for The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Resistance: Fall of Man Map Pack 2 ($US 4.99) Resistance: Fall of Man Map Pack Bundle ($US 7.99) - contains both Map Pack 1 and Map Pack 2 MotorStorm Vehicles & Skins 1 ($US 1.99) - contains Mohawk Roadhog bike, Lunar-Tec Buffalo Big Rig and new QuickFoot and Crazy Samurai paint jobs for classic vehicles. David Bowie Pack 1 ($US 5.49)- adds cover versions of "Heroes", "Moonage Daydream" and "Queen Bitch" for use in Rock Band, with each available individually for $US 1.99 Boss Battles Track Pack (free) - adds "Devil Went Down To Georgia" and tracks from Slash and Tom Morello for Guitar Hero III

Game Videos TimeShift FPS Video 2 Ratchet & Clank Future Behind the Scenes Weapons

Movie Trailers Stop-Loss Resident Evil: Extinction (Blu-ray) Memoirs of a Geisha (Blu-ray)

Wallpapers PAIN Resistance: Fall of Man