PlayStation Store Update: Welcome Rock Band

flow_psn_exp.jpgThe weekly PlayStation Store update, typically a Thursday affair, has arrived a bit early, bringing with it new downloads for Rock Band and savings on older games. But we'll get to that in due time. As mentioned earlier today, a pair of PlayStation Eye titles, Aquatopia ($US 1.99) and Operation: Creature Feature ($US 4.99) are now available for purchase, joined by a demo for MX vs. ATV: Untamed, a 715MB download. But that's not all!

Rock Band's first batch of promised downloadable content has been added, bringing music from Metallica, Queens of the Stone Age, The Police, T. Rex, The Runaways, Foreigner, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Wolfmother and The Knack. Single songs are $US 1.99, with three song packs priced at $US 5.49.

An expansion pack for flOw adds a new campaign, new creature, a screen capturing feature and support for the DualShock 3 controller for $US 2.99. Need For Speed ProStreet also gets the expansion treatment, adding five exclusive cars and four career race days, if you subtract $US 9.99 from your bank account.

Downloadable games Everyday Shooter, PixelJunk Racers, Calling All Cars and flOw get a temporary price cut, each now available for $US 4.99 until 11/29.

Videos for Ratchet & Clank Future, Battlefield 2: Bad Company, Snakeball and the Blu-ray release of Superbad make for unplayable fare, with new Devil May Cry 4 wallpapers rounding it all out.

Comments

  • pjlucky Guest

    Seriously, how long has rock band been out?
    Is anybody out there happy to be paying extra for something that could/should have been included with the released product.

    Talk about rape and pillage.

    0
  • Anonymous Guest

    the nvidia "digital vibrance" is SHITHOUSE, who the fuck would ever use that shitty feature?! !!!!!

    0

