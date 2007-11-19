Playstation Universe PS3 Themes

If you're looking to give your PS3 a pleasing new theme and are too lazy to make one yourself, Playstation Universe has a veritable treasure trove of user created themes for you to download. Just launched yesterday, PSUs theme section is already quite robust with eight pages worth of various themes ranging from Silent Hill to Okami. So, if the Classy Pink theme isn't quite your thing you're sure to find something here to strike your fancy.

PS3 Themes [Playstation Universe]