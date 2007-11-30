Pokémon picture takin' fun is coming to the Virtual Console. Yep, Pokémon Snap is coming to the Japanese VC on December 4th for 1000 points. Players can even send their snap to friends! This has just been announced for Japan, so no clue about elsewhere. No clue at all! Snap for VC [Degenki Online, Thanks Beau!]
Pokemon Snap Coming to VC
Comments
OMG OMG OMG
its literally the best pokemon game on a console!
Please oh please god of nintendo if you hear this nintendo prayer of mine. .
Release it in australia!