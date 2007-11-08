Pokemon Teach Kids Science... In School

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

masterthescience2.jpg Get out those Pokémons, it's time to learn kids! Nintendo of America has teamed up with The National Institute of Aerospace and Nortel LearniT to create an in-school science program that uses characters and themes from Pokémon Diamond & Pearl. Nintendo's George Harrison says, "We're honored to have our characters take what sometimes may seem like dry topics and help make them come alive for students." Fair enough. The lesson plans are online, and here's a sample:

In the Pokémon world, Palkia's legendary ability to control space captures our imaginations. Similarly, in our world, comets have perplexed and amazed us for centuries.

M'kay. Is it me or does this seem tacked on? Master The Science [Official via GamesIndustry]

