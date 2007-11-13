Portal: The Speed Run

Fine, Portal's awesome. Shooting holes in walls and jumping through them? Whatever genius came up with this innovative mechanic needs a punnet of fresh iguanas. Or a pair of box cutters.

As you can see, I'm pretty crappy at giving gifts. But I do know a good video when I see one, or two even. Watch them, and be amazed, as Portal is completed in a smoking-hot 18 minutes and 5 seconds.

Now, that's a speed run. Second clip after the jump.

