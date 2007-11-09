The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PotBS Pre-Orders Moved To November 13th

"What happened to the October 23rd Pirates of the Burning Sea preorder start" you ask? Weird, I was just writing up a story about that. Turns out that the death of Gods and Heroes had a profound effect on the distribution of the Pirates preorder boxes, as Sony Online Entertainment dealt with refunding those who had gone ahead and preordered the promising looking mythological MMO. There was a news post over at the official PotBS site which doesn't mention the Gods and Heroes issue, though if you hit the link to the forums below you'll get the full story, as well as several tracks from the game's soundtrack offered as a sorry for the delay from Flying Lab. Pirates of the Burning Sea preorder boxes should be in stores November 13th, containing all of the parroty goodness promised.

PotBS Pre-Order Update [PotBS Forums]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles