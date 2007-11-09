PotBS Pre-Orders Moved To November 13th

"What happened to the October 23rd Pirates of the Burning Sea preorder start" you ask? Weird, I was just writing up a story about that. Turns out that the death of Gods and Heroes had a profound effect on the distribution of the Pirates preorder boxes, as Sony Online Entertainment dealt with refunding those who had gone ahead and preordered the promising looking mythological MMO. There was a news post over at the official PotBS site which doesn't mention the Gods and Heroes issue, though if you hit the link to the forums below you'll get the full story, as well as several tracks from the game's soundtrack offered as a sorry for the delay from Flying Lab. Pirates of the Burning Sea preorder boxes should be in stores November 13th, containing all of the parroty goodness promised.

PotBS Pre-Order Update [PotBS Forums]