Prince of Persia Flick May Have A Director

mike_newell.jpgWe've assumed that the Jerry Bruckheimer-backed Hollywood production of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time would be replete with EXPLOSIONS. Exploding sand, exploding horses, exploding fruit carts, maybe the occasional exploding turban were just assumed to make appearances. Given that Bruckheimer and Disney are now apparently talking to director Mike Newell, says Variety, we may have been off. Way off. It may have much more of a romantic comedy bent to it and could, quite possibly, find some role for Julia Roberts—possibly as a creepy lizardwoman with a constant hideous death-grin. No prosthetics required!

Anyway, Newell's not just known for his ladylike fare in Four Weddings and a Funeral and Tin Cup. He's also got Donnie Brasco and Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire under belt showing his craft doesn't just focus of the feminine. While it doesn't sound like the deal is sealed, it looks like Newell's schedule would allow for a chance to bring Prince of Persia to silver screens.

Disney, Bruckheimer talking 'Prince' [Variety]

  • Tom Guest

    Jesus that guy's scary looking!, he would have been a way better villian than voldermort. Harry Potter and the crocked-eyed pedo..... now with more wang..wand** action!

    0

