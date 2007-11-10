Professor Wright is Xbox Muse

Will Wright sure gets around. The Microsoft-run GamerScore blog reports that he was up at Microsoft on Wednesday to give a speech on "Dynamics, Emergence and Simulation." He spent most of his 60-minute talk discussing the power of community and social dynamics, explaining how specialised roles in a community make the whole group stronger. As I've learned this week it's sort of like Kotaku, where we all have specific posting schedules to keep the news flowing. You can read more about Will's talk over at the blog. Still, I think it would be been more interesting if he talked about the social dynamics of owning a Zune.

An Afternoon with Will Wright [GamerScore Blog]