Promote Smut with Schoolgirl Uniform

Yes, yes, popular anime Lucky Star has gotten its game adaptations and even its shameful movie adaptations. So how does one go about promoting said shameful movie adaptations? With, you guessed it, schoolgirl uniforms. In Den-Den Town, this in-store display features a Lucky Star uniform in hopes of encouraging something whether that be a purchase or not. The little notice attached to the skirt says things like "(Especially in the breast vicinity) Touch." YEP! Gotta give the wizards at Japan's nerd stores credit. They sure as shit know how to promote things! Uniform [Ota Road]