PS3 & 360 In COD4 SHOWDOWN

Some multiplatform console releases are fine. No problems! Others, like Pro Evo 2008 on PS3, are so shoddy on one system they may drive you to kill your fellow man. With Call of Duty 4 now upon us, and upon us on both 360 and PS3, which category does it fall into? The "no problems" one? Or the "kill a man" one? Good news is that looks nigh-on-identical to us. And we squinted hard.