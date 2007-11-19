PS3 Dev Kits Going For A Song

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

ps3devkit.jpgInterested, and able, in getting hold of a PS3 dev kit? Oh boy, is this your lucky day. Sony have just announced that the cost of such a unit has been cut by nearly 50% across all three territories, with Japanese kits now at Â¥950,000, American at $US 10,250 and European consoles for â‚¬7500. Course saving a few thousand bucks means little/nothing to a big studio, but to the wee ones, that's a ton more cash to spend on essentials like whiteboard markers, nodoze and crummy pizzas. Sony halves cost of PS3 development kit [GI.biz]

