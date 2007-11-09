PS3 Exclusive Haze IS Coming This Year...in December

Back at E3, Sony spent a lot of time hyping up two big third-party PlayStation 3 exclusives for this fall: Unreal Tournament III and Haze. Unreal Tournament III has slipped into 2008 according to Midway (or late December according to Epic), so that begs the question: What about Haze? At one point it was set for release in November, but now EB Games is reporting a launch in early December, with a December 4th release date.

Sources close to Ubisoft tell me that the game is indeed coming this year (although I'm hearing December 11th), so it looks like Sony will at least get one third-party exclusive out the door. Still, I bet the house that Ken Kutaragi built is kicking itself that it didn't lock up Assassin's Creed as a PS3 exclusive, especially with early review scores like a 9.5 from Game Informer. (I've played the game but my thoughts can't be posted until Tuesday morning).