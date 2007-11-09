The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PS3 Exclusive Haze IS Coming This Year...in December

kotaku_haze.jpgBack at E3, Sony spent a lot of time hyping up two big third-party PlayStation 3 exclusives for this fall: Unreal Tournament III and Haze. Unreal Tournament III has slipped into 2008 according to Midway (or late December according to Epic), so that begs the question: What about Haze? At one point it was set for release in November, but now EB Games is reporting a launch in early December, with a December 4th release date.

Sources close to Ubisoft tell me that the game is indeed coming this year (although I'm hearing December 11th), so it looks like Sony will at least get one third-party exclusive out the door. Still, I bet the house that Ken Kutaragi built is kicking itself that it didn't lock up Assassin's Creed as a PS3 exclusive, especially with early review scores like a 9.5 from Game Informer. (I've played the game but my thoughts can't be posted until Tuesday morning).

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles