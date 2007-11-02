PS3 Firmware 2.0 Coming Within Two Weeks Now?

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

XMB_of_PS33.jpgWhile we reported on the topic (with plenty of juicy details) last week, here's even more confirmation that the PS3 firmware 2.0 is soon on its way. Over on the official semi-official Sony blog Three Speech, when one commenter wondered about a time line for the 2.0 firmware, a Three Speech moderator replied:

News on that is coming tomorrow but it will be within the next two weeks!!

In other words, stay tuned for more info tomorrow (Nov 2) about an update that will probably hit within two weeks.

FORTHCOMING GOODNESS [via maxconsole]

