PS3 Firmware 2.0 Interface Video

While Sony's PS3 firmware 2.0 update mostly led to crying over a lack of in-game XMB in our comments, here's a sneak peak for the rest of you who are still interested in seeing the future. Check out the new playlist function—it seems like without much more work to the interface Sony could have combined music and photos for some simple pre-programmable slideshows. Sure, laugh it up. But in the Wilson household we love watching our photos in high def.

