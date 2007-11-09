PS3 Moving To Increase Movie Playback Support?

Seems Sony slipped a little something into the latest PS3 firmware update. Prior to v2.0, if you tried to browse through stored videos, you'd only ever be able to see vids in a format supported by the PS3. Now? Well in this crazy post v2.0 world, the PS3 can suddenly not only detect unsupported file formats, it gives you a thumbnail, running time and even the proper filename. Example: last week, only two vids in the movies folder on my PC turned up in the PS3's browser (both were mpegs). Now? The Xvid and DivX vids are showing up as well. Course they don't actually play, you'll just get a "corrupted" message if you try, but Sony wouldn't have increased the compatibility in there for shits and giggles. Would they?