PS3 Moving To Increase Movie Playback Support?

xviddivx.jpgSeems Sony slipped a little something into the latest PS3 firmware update. Prior to v2.0, if you tried to browse through stored videos, you'd only ever be able to see vids in a format supported by the PS3. Now? Well in this crazy post v2.0 world, the PS3 can suddenly not only detect unsupported file formats, it gives you a thumbnail, running time and even the proper filename. Example: last week, only two vids in the movies folder on my PC turned up in the PS3's browser (both were mpegs). Now? The Xvid and DivX vids are showing up as well. Course they don't actually play, you'll just get a "corrupted" message if you try, but Sony wouldn't have increased the compatibility in there for shits and giggles. Would they?

Comments

  • NickyJ Guest

    Thats a really good find there bud.

    0
  • musky @Musky

    I don't know whether to say

    "Oh please, oh please, oh please, oh please, oh please, oh please, oh please, oh please, oh pleeeeeeeeeeeease!!!!!" or

    "Damn you Sony, you wait until one week after I buy a Divx capable DVD player!! Damn you!!!!"

    0
  • Camb3h Guest

    Woah didn't actually try that. Currently I set up my pc as a media server to watch the various formats but it would certainly be brilliant if you could simply plug in an external HDD and play them off that.

    0
  • musky @Musky

    Hmmm, I've checked this one since getting home, I have my media on my PC shared with SimpleCentre and I'm still just getting "Unsupported Data", no running time or proper filename.

    0

