PS3 Pro Evo Busted, Konami Offering Advice

I've played Pro Evo 2008 on both 360 and PS3. On 360? Sports game of the year. It's seven-and-a-half shades of fantastic. On PS3? Argh. Ungh. Argh! Awful. The game locks up. The framerate at times crawls into single-digits. Online play is busted. In short, it's a piece of crap. Konami surely knew this before it shipped, and are now being forced to address it after it's shipped, pledging that all hands are on deck working on a patch.

Until then? They're offering some extremely useful advice to PS3 owners suffering from poor framerates.

Konami Digital Entertainment is aware that some players of PES2008 are experiencing "stuttering" by their machine when playing on PS3. (This does not occur on other formats). After checking the matter we have found that the problem is primarily taking place where the user is not playing the game in high definition. The solution to this problem is to play the game on an HD TV (high definition screen).

Easy. Problem solved. Just go buy a new TV. Thanks Konami!

