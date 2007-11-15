PS Eye Tech Demos Turn Real Items Into In-game Objects

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

pseye_techdemo.jpgThe latest PlayStation.blog entry from EyeToy specialist Richard Marks—whose proper title is R&D Manager of Special Projects—shows of some intriguing new tech demos utilizing the new PlayStation Eye camera. It seems that someone's been working on technology that will let PS Eye owners created their own levels by drawing shapes or placing real-life objects on a piece of paper.

While only one of the tech demos looks someone playable—a simple Lunar Lander-style mini-game controlled with the SIXAXIS—the others are still impressive. Take a gander and day dream of the possibilities.

Video of New Research Conducted with PlayStation Eye [PlayStation.blog]

