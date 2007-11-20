Know this about Japan: Sunday is horse racing day. Folks who are spending the day playing the ponies, spend the afternoon either glued to their big screens or tracking the race on their cell phones. Wouldn't it be nice to follow the race on a beautiful screen via digital broadcast? With the PSP Slim & Lite's 1seg tuner you can watch the horses on a digital reception. That means you can spend your Sunday playing golf, watching the races and generally avoiding your family. 1seg ad [PSP Fanboy]
PSP 1seg Tuner Makes Gambling Easier
