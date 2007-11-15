PSP Owner To Assailants: Dudes, Get Your Own! Ow!

Two teens have been charged with beating a 25-year old Syracuse, New Jersey man and stealing his PSP outside of a public library. Seriously? We're stealing PSPs now? Aren't these things like 150 bucks? You could probably get a used one for under a hundred if you tried, but now you're probably going to a juvenile detention centre over nothing. At least we, the millions, get to share your in stupidity and feel great about our life choices.
As a bonus, I get a personally satisfying headline out of it. Thanks!
Teens charged in downtown beating, theft [Syracuse Post-Standard]
