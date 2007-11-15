The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSP Owner To Assailants: Dudes, Get Your Own! Ow!

psp_crime_unit.jpgTwo teens have been charged with beating a 25-year old Syracuse, New Jersey man and stealing his PSP outside of a public library. Seriously? We're stealing PSPs now? Aren't these things like 150 bucks? You could probably get a used one for under a hundred if you tried, but now you're probably going to a juvenile detention centre over nothing. At least we, the millions, get to share your in stupidity and feel great about our life choices.

As a bonus, I get a personally satisfying headline out of it. Thanks!

Teens charged in downtown beating, theft [Syracuse Post-Standard]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles