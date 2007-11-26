PSP Slim Ships A Million In Japan

Sony have announced that the redesigned PSP-2000 has now sold (well...they've shipped to retail, but it's not like they're gathering dust) over one million units in Japan since its launch there on September 20. That beats the previous record for a Sony handheld, which was held by the previous, more rotund PlayStation Portable, which took two weeks longer to reach the same milestone. That number doesn't include the 77,777 Crisis Core PSPs which went on sale a week before the official launch, so feel free to bump that figure up to less catchy 1,077,777. [PlayStation Japan]