Raiden to Shoot Up Xbox 360s

Raiden fans rejoice! A compilation of the entire Raiden Fighters will hit Xbox 360s next year. It's be developed by developers who worked on the original games and will get a standard DVD release. Probably won't be a perfect arcade port, but the disc will have LIVE compatibility. Can't wait!
Raiden Fighters [Insert Credit]
