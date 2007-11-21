The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Rainbow Six Vegas 2 Announced

tom_clancys_rainbow_six_vegas_2279.jpgClichÃ© opening: Ubisoft certainly isn't taking a gamble on their newly announced sequel to their highly successful Rainbow Six Vegas 2.

Standard exposition: Details are scant on the new project at this moment, but Ubisoft promises better graphics, new gameplay features and updated settings. Intelligent reflection: Man, the original Rainbow Six Vegas sure was good. We know because we played it.

Quip: We're just happy Ubisoft isn't dumbing down the franchise with Rainbow Six Atlantic City. Rainbow Six: Vegas 2 Announced [IGN...who I just saw made a gambling allusion, which makes us making fun of ourselves all the sweeter]

Comments

  • mrwaffle @Mr Waffle

    Excellent. R6:Vegas has easily the best console FPS control scheme ever, imo- I can't wait for more.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles