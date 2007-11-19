The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

Rambo Poster Looks Like Dark Sector Box Art

rambo_ds.jpgAs you can see above, it's obvious that they share similarities - the white/black duotone; the menacing stance; the even more menacing bladed weapon... you get the picture. Heck, you can see it.

Ignoring the fact that I had to flip the Dark Sector art for symmetry, if someone told me the same art director had been behind both pieces, I'd probably believe them.

What do you reckon?

  • amassingham @a|A

    naah,
    the Rambo poster is more 'Sin City' style. Remember the old posters that came out just before Sin City ? Had heaps of them all over my local Cinema.

    For Example :
    http://www.vitalorgan.org/sin_city_poster.jpg

    I mean, obviously the pose is similar, but I wouldn't say they're similar. It's that standard 'I'm strong and I have a knife, but you can't see my face' pose that's been used a million and one times before.

    0
  • shoitaan @Shoitaan

    Maybe people in Marketing just aren't that creative and think along the same roads.

    Burn on people in marketing? :)

    0
  • Duskbringer Guest

    Also, Shooter.

    0
  • Marcus Guest

    You could probably say the same thing about the original artowkr for Scarface (the film, as well as the game) given the duotone, subject looking away etc.

    0
  • Lev Arris Guest

    It just looks like every movie poster of some bad-ass dude. Always a shot from behind with them looking backwards.

    0

