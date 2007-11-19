Rambo Poster Looks Like Dark Sector Box Art

As you can see above, it's obvious that they share similarities - the white/black duotone; the menacing stance; the even more menacing bladed weapon... you get the picture. Heck, you can see it.
Ignoring the fact that I had to flip the Dark Sector art for symmetry, if someone told me the same art director had been behind both pieces, I'd probably believe them.
What do you reckon?
naah,
the Rambo poster is more 'Sin City' style. Remember the old posters that came out just before Sin City ? Had heaps of them all over my local Cinema.
For Example :
http://www.vitalorgan.org/sin_city_poster.jpg
I mean, obviously the pose is similar, but I wouldn't say they're similar. It's that standard 'I'm strong and I have a knife, but you can't see my face' pose that's been used a million and one times before.