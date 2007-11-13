Rare Denies Banjo Threeie Was Cancelled

Did you know that Banjo Threeie for the Xbox 360 was, for the course of about 72 hours, in speculative danger of being cancelled? Neither did I. But, according to a remark from EGM executive editor Shane Bettenhausen in the most recent 1UP Yours podcast, a "big Microsoft first-party title that has been in the works for a very long time, that people are very excited for" was supposedly at risk of cancellation. That led some to believe that the third proper Banjo Kazooie game from the Microsoft owned Rare was on the chopping block.

Not true, says Rare to GamesIndustry.biz. If Bettenhausen's rumour holds water, it's for something less furry and feathery. What could it be? Microsoft's upcoming line-up includes titles such as Alan Wake, Marvel Universe Online, Too Human, Fable 2 and Halo Wars among many others.

Which of those games has been in development a "very long time"? And which of those titles would be something that "people are very excited for"? Want to make some bets in the comments?

Banjo-Kazooie not cancelled, says Rare [GamesIndustry.biz]