Rare, Horribly Expensive PlayStation AF1s

SDF sneaker fiends, be on alert. On offer here: one pair of very shiny, very rare and very expensive ($US 1000+) PlayStation-branded Air Force 1s. How rare? Rare as in they were never made available to the public, only given away to celebrities and Sony execs. We heard Phil Harrison still rocks a pair of size 21s on casual Fridays. Nike Air Force 1 Playstation Edition [gameSniped]