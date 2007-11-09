Ratchet Designer Hearts GOW2, Portal, Bioshock

The guest editor is a new thing around here at Kotaku. Maybe Crecente got the idea from Newsweek's N'Gai Croal, who is the king of getting others to contribute to his blog. His newest series, Make or Break, has a game industry veteran weigh in on the five things they look for in a game from another developer. First up is Insomniac's Brian Allgeier, who seems to have a big crush on God of War II, Portal, Bioshock, and yes, even Heavenly Sword. Read why Brian thinks a good opening sequence is key to a game, as is a strong main character and a good pace of progression. What is he forgetting?

Level Up Blog: Make or Break