Ravenholm For Sale, Going Cheap

ravenholm.jpgWe know. We don't go to Ravenholm anymore. Might have to reconsider that approach, seeing as a fair whack of its for sale at the moment, and it's going as cheap as it can go. As in, free. Bloke by the name of Jarrin held a HL2-themed Halloween party, and decked it out with Ravenholm props: a heacrab rocket, saw blades, a "Beware of Dog" sign and some very smart looking HL2 ammo crates. Now that Halloween's done, he's getting rid of it. For free, to anyone in the Minneapolis area. Can't argue with free, HL2 fans. "Ravenholm" props [Craigslist, via Rock, Paper, Shotgun]

  • Tazittel Guest

    I'd gladly take an ammo box or two.

    Not sure about anything else. (I probably wouldn't have room for it)

