Raving Rabbids 2 Site Live

Ubisoft has unleashed the raving website for Rayman Raving Rabbids 2: Electric Boogaloo (not the actual name), and as expected it is chock full of Rabbids doing raving things, with nary a Rayman in sight. Seriously, why is he even still in the title? This isn't about Rayman anymore. Witness Rabbids hurting themselves around the world! In Osaka you'll find martial arts Rabbids doling out game info. Venice contains a tranquil punting scene, videos, and screenshots. Finally we have Miami, where you can bling out your PC with screensavers and wallpapers. If they don't immediately start selling the crossed plunger baseball cap, they will be missing out on $US 20-30 of my all-important monies.

Rayman Raving Rabbids 2 [Official Site]