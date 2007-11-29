Reggie: Wii Shortages Are "Missed Opportunity"

Nintendo hasn't met crazy Wii demand, despite cranking out 1.8 million Wiis per month (now). But the weird part is that despite losing major sale opportunities, Nintendo still seemed happy-go-lucky. Because while Wiis being sold out after a year makes a great headline, the bottom line would be doing even better if Nintendo could provide more consoles. Reggie Fils-Aime has finally broken the smile and admitted that, yes, it sucks not having more product to sell and asserted, no, the idea of fake Wii shortages are idiotic at this point.

There is no secret plan to store Wiis in a warehouse to spur demand. The company, after all, is trying to reach out to women and 40 and 50-year olds who aren't avid gamers.

He continued:

They aren't going to sleep outside of a store overnight or visit a retailer five or six times. It is literally a missed opportunity.

Maybe that's the biggest downfall of pursuing casual gaming—casual gamers are too casual about their purchases. Ihref="http://www.news.com/8301-10784_3-9823945-7.html?part=rss&subj=news&tag=2547-1001_3-0-10[/url">Will the Wii be a set-top box? [via gamesindustry]