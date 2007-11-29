The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Reggie: Wii Shortages Are "Missed Opportunity"

Reggie4.jpgNintendo hasn't met crazy Wii demand, despite cranking out 1.8 million Wiis per month (now). But the weird part is that despite losing major sale opportunities, Nintendo still seemed happy-go-lucky. Because while Wiis being sold out after a year makes a great headline, the bottom line would be doing even better if Nintendo could provide more consoles. Reggie Fils-Aime has finally broken the smile and admitted that, yes, it sucks not having more product to sell and asserted, no, the idea of fake Wii shortages are idiotic at this point.

There is no secret plan to store Wiis in a warehouse to spur demand. The company, after all, is trying to reach out to women and 40 and 50-year olds who aren't avid gamers.

He continued:

They aren't going to sleep outside of a store overnight or visit a retailer five or six times. It is literally a missed opportunity.

Maybe that's the biggest downfall of pursuing casual gaming—casual gamers are too casual about their purchases. Ihref="http://www.news.com/8301-10784_3-9823945-7.html?part=rss&subj=news&tag=2547-1001_3-0-10[/url">Will the Wii be a set-top box? [via gamesindustry]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles