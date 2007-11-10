Reggie-lution on Fox News

I've never watched the new Fox News Channel. But if this interview with Nintendo's Reggie Fils-Aime is any indication, I don't need to watch. The interviewer can hardly say Reggie's title (chief operating officer) and she talks about how it's exceeding "anticipation" (I think she meant expectation). My favourite part, though, is when they post the Super Mario Galaxy metacritic at the bottom of the screen (a 96).