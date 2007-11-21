Re-Imagining Ryu For Street Fighter II HD

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

ryuu.jpg After the first article from Backbone producer/designer David Sirlin discussing rebalancing for Super Street Fighter II Turbo HD Remix, he's now turned his attention to Ryu's stylings. And the results are... interesting:

Ryu's change list is unusual, so let's start with him. He's the central character in Street Fighter, both in the story and the game mechanics of fireball/uppercut. In ST, he's not especially powerful (no one ranks him as top tier), and yet in the hands of an expert he is able to win tournaments... I asked tournament player John Choi to give me a complete list of Ryu changes that he requested... Choi contemplated this for weeks and finally came up with his complete list: 1) add a fake fireball, and 2) no other changes.

Oh, and for those purists, as the Capcom folks plaintively wail: "remember, the changes to the rebalanced mode are OPTIONAL." This value added model worked well for Super Puzzle Fighter, so good to see them doing it again.

Behind-the-Scenes: Rebalancing Super Street Fighter II Turbo HD Remix (part 2, Ryu) [Capcom US - The Blog]

