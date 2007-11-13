The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Remedy Denies Alan Wake Was Cancelled

alan_wake_on.jpgThe rumour that EGM exec Shane Bettenhausen hath wrought upon Microsoft Game Studios warranted response from not only Rare, butAlan Wake developer Remedy, who writes on its official forum: "This rumour has nothing to do with Alan Wake as we're busy developing the kick-ass game you've been waiting for (unless someone forgot to tell us about it... )"

That's from Mika Reini from Remedy, who has the very dry title of "office manager". Alright, then. Who's next?

Is Alan Wake cancelled for 360 ? - Answer: Nope [Alan Wake Forums]

Comments

  • Camb3h Guest

    Mika Reini? Foreign version of Mark Rein?

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles