Remember, Australia, eGames Kicks Off Tomorrow

Or...at least, remember people living in or very close to Melbourne, that eGames kicks off tomorrow. You may remember GO3, held in Perth earlier this year. It was rubbish. This looks a lot better! Loads of games and other things to do are on offer for you, the average punter. Including loads of games that aren't out yet and you've never played, even. Games like Haze, Assassin's Creed, Link's Crossbow Training, GT5 Prologue, Mass Effect, Super Mario Galaxy, God of War Chains of Olympus, Uncharted and Time Crisis 4. And that's just a few. Really, Australia doesn't get enough of these kinds of events, so if you're in or near Melbourne over the weekend, do pop round to the Melbourne Exhibition Centre. Adult tickets will set you back $16, concession/child tickets are $13 and you can get a family pass (2 adults, 2 kids) for $38.

[Official eGames site]