Renegade Kid's Next Mauled By Mastiff

bigdogimage.jpgI never thought there could be a pee-your-pants scary game on the Nintendo DS, but Renegade Kid's Dementium: The Ward has changed all of that, and in doing so they've drawn the attention of some pretty big dogs. As Dementium heads to retail store shelves across the country, game publisher Mastiff announces a deal to publish Renegade Kid's next DS title, code named Project M.

"Renegade Kid has proven that the DS is not just a platform for kiddie games," said Bill Swartz, Head Woof of Mastiff. "With skillful use of audio and controls, the developer created a truly creepy experience in Dementium: The Ward. We've seen enough of their latest project to know that they have much more in store."

While Project M naturally has me extremely curious, the real question here is "Does Mastiff really have an official Head Woof position?" Inquiring minds want to know. I want to know.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIF. - Oct 31, 2007 Video game publisher Mastiff announced today that they have signed a deal with developer Renegade Kid to publish their next title for the Nintendo DSTM. Utilising Renegade Kid's sophisticated 3D engine, the title (working title, "Project M") will deliver high-quality 3D visuals, intuitive controls, real-time lighting, and dynamic audio.

"We're thrilled to be working with Mastiff," said Jools Watsham, Owner and Creative of Renegade Kid. "The company hand-picks great gaming experiences and knows how to work with developers so everyone wins."

