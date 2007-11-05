More Resident Evil goodness for you today. This time we have a trailer featuring the arsenal of weapons at your disposal for doing away with the zombie hordes. Most of the weapons here will be familiar to RE fans but for you newbs it will be a lesson in mass destruction. If this video (and years of RE playing) has taught me anything, it's "get the grenade launcher as soon as you possibly can" followed swiftly by "always keep plenty of green herb on hand." Emphasis on the latter.
Resident Evil: Umbrella Chronicles Weapons Trailer
