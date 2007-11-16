The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Retail Still Accounts For 72% Of Software Revenue

ebgames.jpgDevelop Mag have just published the results of UKTi's Playing for Keeps report. Of interest is that the study looked at the total revenue generated in 2006 by software sales globally, then broke that down into how much of it was generated by various retail and distribution methods. Bricks and mortar retail was obviously still the predominant force, but it's interesting to note the inroads being made by other sources, such as DLC, MMOs and digital downloads.For all the talk of digital download services like Gametap and Steam nipping at the heels of retailers, for now, it's just not happening. Not even close. The report found that a meagre 0.5% of all full-game sales were made via digital downloads, and that's including both the PC and console markets. To be fair, this is from 2006, before the Virtual Console and PSN took off, but still. They won't have had a MASSIVE impact on the figures. Here's what the total market break-down looks like:

72% - Bricks & Mortar Retail 10% - Mobile Games 7.3% - Downloadable Content & Items 6.7 % - MMO Subscriptions 3.2% - Casual PC Games 0.4% - Direct Download PC Games 0.1% - Direct Download Console Games

Imagine how much money mobile games could make if they actually started putting out decent ones...

Development's next top models - Part 2 [Develop][Image]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles