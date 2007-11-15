Retailer Strikes Up Dragon Quest IV Shortage Fears

Let's cut to the chase. Square Enix is releasing its Dragon Quest IV DS remake, and this notice popped up at retailer Tsutaya:

11/22 Sale Date Regarding DS Dragon Quest IV Since the shipment is limited, it is difficult to guarantee purchase of the game. Because of that, there is a chance customers who haven't pre-reserved the game will not receive a copy. There is a limited number of pre-reserves, so please pre-reserve as soon as possible.

Wonder if this is a sales ploy or if there is truly a shortage. Square Enix probably wants as many units out there on drop date as possible. Dragon Quest IV Shortage? [My Game News Flash]