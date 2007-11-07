The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

Picture%2045.pngMost of us have heard of the candle replacement trick for your Wii sensor bar, but for those travelling to places they'd prefer not to set on fire, this retractable travel Wii sensor bar might be a good solution. Actually...no. We don't get this product at all. Even if the middle is made of wire, how is this any more portable than our old sensor bar? Don't buy this. It's a dumb product in search of a problem that it cannot solve.

Why are we writing about it then? Because it almost duped us for a moment. Well played, retractable travel Wii sensor bar, well played. RETRACTABLE TRAVEL SENSOR BAR FOR WII [via gonintendo]

