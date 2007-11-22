Rise Of The Videogame Begins Tonight

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

ponggamerise.jpgJust a quick reminder for those of you graced with cable and not forced to choose between apartment-contracted 'bargain' cable providers or pointing a satellite dish directly at a tree and praying for a very fastidious woodpecker to come along. Tonight at 8pm eastern is the premier of the Discovery Channel's five-part documentary, "The Rise of the Videogame." It explores, using form Kotaku guest editor Geoff Keighley's words, "a look at how the social and political climate shaped games and game designers in the 70s through present day." I can assure you it is much more interesting than it sounds, stuffed with game developers both famous and obscure. Tonight's show features the dark, misunderstood beginning of the video game phenomenon, when people struggled to even understand the concept itself. If you won't watch it for you, watch it for sad, cable-less me.

Discovery's Rise of the Videogame Web Page [Discovery Channel]

