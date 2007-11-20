Robbie Bach On PSN - No Competition

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

bach.jpgWith a four year head start on the competition, Xbox Live has pretty much set the standard for what gamers look for in a console-based online service, and while the PlayStation Network is a fine service in it's own right and free to boot, it still has a long way to go to catch up with the numbers Microsoft's service is pulling in. Just ask Robbie Bach, the President of Entertainment & Devices Division at Microsoft. In an interview with the Los Angeles Times he displays supreme confidence in the superiority of their service.

It's fair to say that Xbox Live is clearly head and shoulders above anything anyone else has tried to do. We don't have competition. Sony has done some things online, but nothing that can be called a service. We have a big advantage and we're going to keep pressing that advantage.

Nothing that can be called a service? You know what? I'm just going to sit back and let you folks discuss this in a calm and responsible fashion.

Xbox Live hopes to press more players into service [LA Times (Reg Required) via GamesIndustry.biz]

