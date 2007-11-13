Rock Band Bonus Tracks Announced

And handicapped animated characters feature prominently. Of the 13 bonus tracks being offered in Rock Band, one's a strange choice. Stranger still considering the recent South Park/Guitar Hero love-in. Track in question is "Timmy & the Lords of the Underworld". By...oh, you got that part. Other artists include Bang Camaro and...no idea who the rest are, but they're listed after the jump anyways. * Acro-brats "Day Late Dollar Short" * Anarchy Club "Blood Doll" * Bang Camaro "Pleasure (Pleasure)" * Crooked X " Nightmare" * Death of the Cool "Can't Let Go" * Flyleaf "I'm So Sick" * Freezepop "Brainpower" * Honest Bob "I Get By" * The Konks "29 Fingers" * The Mother Hips "Time We Had" * Timmy & The Lords of the Underworld "Timmy & The Lords of the Underworld" * Tribe "Outside" * VAGIANT "Seven" Rock Band and the Lords of the Underworld [IGN]