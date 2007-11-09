Rock Band DLC News Nothing Short Of Pants Explosion

The latest issue of the Official Xbox Magazine features not only a gushing review of Harmonix and MTV Games' Rock Band, it also provides zipper tearing details on the game's upcoming downloadable content. We've known for some time that tracks from The Who, The Grateful Dead, and Nirvana would feature prominently in the game's post release DLC, but news from the latest Official Xbox Magazine makes us weep with joy.

The current issue reveals master tracks from The Police (Roxanne, Synchronicity II, Can't Stand Losing You), Queens of the Stone Age (3s and 7s, Sick Sick Sick, Little Sister) and Metallica (titles to be announced) can be added to the already stellar line-up. But that's not all. Tracks from Black Sabbath and David Bowie, a good portion of which are "as made famous by" will also be available as add-ons. And yes, there's even more. A "Punk Pack" featuring tracks from The Buzzcocks, The Clash and The Ramones will add some variety to the DLC line-up as will a slew of single tracks that run the gamut from classic rock to modern rock. The other confirmed jams are as follows.

Fortunate Son - Credence Clearwater Revival Jukebox Hero - Foreigner My Sharona - The Knack Cherry Bomb - The Runaways Bang A Gong- T-Rex Joker and the Thief - Wolfmother Brass in a Pocket - Pretenders My Iron Lung - Radiohead Buddy Holly - Weezer

Totally Excite By Just About Everything Above - Me.

OXM reviews Rock Band... AND NEW DLC ANNOUNCED [ScoreHero Forums - thanks, Keeb13r!]