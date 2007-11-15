Rock Band DLC Prices, Details & Dates Revealed

Sorry, SingStar, but any intentions I had of purchasing your off-disc tunes have gone by the wayside, now that I know that stellar downloadable content from Metallica will be arriving for the week of Rock Band's release. Gamespot has details on the planned song list, as well as the flexible pricing scheme that MTV Games and Harmonix will bring to the multiplayer rhythm game.

Prices will range from US$ 0.99 to US$ 2.99 for individual songs, with the expected price for a single track to average $US 1.99. Three song artist and variety packs will come in at $US 5.49, but Gamespot doesn't have confirmed pricing on full album packs.

For those wondering what Metallica tunes will be available, I'm extremely happy to pass on that "Ride the Lightning", "Blackened" and "And Justice for All" will lead the charge. More details and dates at Gamespot.

\m/, ^_^ ,\m/

Rock Band DLC priced, detailed [Gamespot]